Thrissur boy found hanging in house

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 14, 2024 03:21 PM IST Updated: August 14, 2024 03:59 PM IST
Thrissur: A 10-year-old boy was found hanging in his house in Chelakkara. The deceased, Asim Siyad, son of Siyad Shajitha of Cheepara, was found hanging on Tuesday night. Though he was rushed to the Chelakkara Taluk Hospital and later to a private hospital in Thrissur, Asim could not be saved.

He was a Class 5 student at SMT Government Higher Secondary School, Chelakkara. Police arrived at the scene and initiated further proceedings.

It was only yesterday that a 10-year-old girl died in Chelakkara after a shawl got entangled around her neck while playing. The deceased, Elvina (10), was the only daughter of Reji and Brisily of Thudumel in Vattully, Chelakkara. Elvina was a Class 5 student at Thiruvilwamala Christ New Life English Medium School.

