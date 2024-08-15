Tourism centres under DTPC partially opened in Wayanad

Kalpetta: After a break of more than 16 days, six tourism centres under the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) headed by District Collector were reopened on Thursday. All the tourism centres under DTPC were closed down after the Mundakkai-Chooralmala disaster on July 30.

The centres which were opened on Thursday are Town Square (Sulthan Bathery), Wayanad Heritage Museum (Ambalavayal), Pookkode Lake (Lakkidi), Karlad Lake (Vythiri), Pazhassi Landscape Museum (Pulppalli) and Karapuzha Dam (Karappuzha) tourism centre. The centres would function till 4 pm every day. Tourism operators and other stakeholders were pleading to the government to open at least a few of the tourism centres in the district. The tourism centres under DTPC where entry remains restricted are Kanthanpara Waterfalls, Edakkal Caves, Cheengery Tourism Centre, Ambalavayal and Pazhassi Park, Mananthavadi.