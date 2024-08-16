Kerala govt sanctions Rs 225 cr to Supplyco for market intervention during Onam season

Thiruvananthapuram: Finance Minister KN Balagopal on Friday said the state government has sanctioned Rs 225 crore to the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) for market intervention during the Onam season.

Balagopal said the allocation was to prevent the steep rise in prices of essential commodities during Onam. Besides the Rs 205 crore earmarked made by the state government for market intervention this financial year, an additional Rs 120 crore was sanctioned to Supplyco. Of this, Rs 100 crore was sanctioned last month.

In the previous financial year, the budget allocation for market intervention was Rs 205 crore but had released Rs 391 crore to Supplyco.