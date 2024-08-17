Kerala govt relaxes permit norm; no more distance restrictions for autorickshaws

Thiruvananthapuram: In a significant move, the state government has relaxed the norms that previously restricted autorickshaws from operating long-distance services, now allowing them to operate across the entire state.

This decision was made following an application by the Madayi Area Committee of the Autorickshaw Union (CITU) in Kannur. Despite concerns that the change might lead to an increase in accidents, the State Transport Authority has moved forward with the new policy. The decision was jointly made by the Transport Commissioner, the Inspector General of Police in charge of traffic, and the Secretary of the State Transport Authority.

Under this revised norm, autorickshaws will be granted permits as 'Autorickshaw in the state.' To benefit from this relaxation, the vehicles must be registered under a state permit. The drivers, meanwhile, are required to prioritize the safety of their passengers.

Till now, autorickshaws were limited to operating within 20 kilometres outside their district borders. This restriction was originally implemented to reduce the risk of accidents during long-distance travel. However, the CITU has repeatedly pushed for the easing of these regulations.

With autorickshaws in the state capped at a maximum speed of 50 km/h, some officials raised concerns that allowing them to travel longer distances could increase road accidents, particularly on highways. Nonetheless, the State Transport Authority decided to implement the new policy, dismissing these objections during the meeting.