Customs seize Rs 1 cr worth gold, electronics at Kochi airport

Kochi: Cochin Customs officials seized gold and electronic equipment worth approximately Rs 1 crore from three individuals from Tamil Nadu at Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Tuesday.

The arrested, identified as Syed, Nawas, and Jainullabadeen, are part of a smuggling gang and were travelling on the same flight from Sharjah.

The seized items included 356 grams of gold chains concealed within the pants pockets of the apprehended. The electronic equipment confiscated include five DJI Mini 4 Pro drones, 22 iPhone 15 Pro Max, 18 iPhone 15 Pro, 21 iPhone 13 Pro, four Apple Watch Ultra 2, 15 iPhone 12 Pro (128GB), five Google Pixel 8, three Google Pixel 7 Pro, and 30 Dell Latitude laptops.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.