Migrant woman gives birth at Thrissur Railway Station platform

Thrissur: A migrant woman labourer delivered a baby girl on a platform at the Thrissur Railway Station around 10.30 am on Tuesday.

The woman, Jasna Beegum, is a native of Secunderabad in Telangana.

Passengers noticed her on a step at Platform 1, enduring severe labour pain. They alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials, who reached the spot and provided necessary assistance.

Although an ambulance was called right away, it was delayed due to traffic and Jasna delivered a baby girl on the platform. A cleaning staff at the station, Suhara, cut the umbilical cord of the child. The woman and the child were later shifted to the Thrissur Government General Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Jasna arrived in Kerala to see her husband, who works in Malappuram. “The woman said she was on her way to her hometown, accompanied only by her two-year-old elder child. Her husband was not with her. The doctor confirmed that both the mother and the newborn are safe and healthy,” said an RPF official.

"We are really happy that we could help the woman deliver safely," said RPF officer Geethu. Along with Geethu, Government Railway Police (GRP) sub-inspector Manoj Kumar, officers Ajitha Kumari, Jayakumar, Sajimon, Sreeraj and Arthana together took care of Jasna.