Search on for Assamese girl who went missing in Thiruvananthapuram 12 hours ago

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 20, 2024 10:55 PM IST Updated: August 20, 2024 11:28 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A search is on in Thiruvananthapuram for a 13-year-old Assamese girl who left home Tuesday morning after an alleged altercation with her mother.

The girl, Tasmeen Begum, who speaks only Assamese had been living with her parents and two younger siblings at a rented house in Kazhakkoottam for a month.

"There are some clues so we have divided search teams. We just hope the child is safe," Deputy Commissioner of Police, B V Vijaya Bharath Reddy, told media persons.

According to the police, the girl quarreled with a younger sibling after 8 am when the parents were not home. The mother scolded her on returning home around 9.45 am and returned to work. The girl is understood to have left the house shortly afterwards, the police said. The girl took a bag and some clothes.

According to reports, the parents informed the police only around 4 pm. The police sought the help of a translator to interact with the girl's parents.

