High Court suspends Sabarimala Bhasmakkulam construction for two weeks

Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday suspended the construction of a new Bhasmakkulam at the Sabarimala Temple for two weeks. The court also directed the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) to submit an affidavit regarding the matter.

The TDB commenced the construction of the new Bhasmakkulam (a ritualistic pond) on Sunday, citing concerns over contamination in the existing pond.

However, the court revisited a previous order on Wednesday, given the significance of Sabarimala as a major pilgrimage site in Kerala, any construction activities should be undertaken only after informing the police, the special commissioner and a temple high committee.

“But now the construction began without informing a Sabarimala high committee. Can the TDB and its president act independently at Sabarimala,” asked the Devaswom bench including Justice Sanal K Narendran. Meanwhile, the board informed the court that details of the construction had been shared with the special commissioner.

Sabarimala chief priest (tantri) Kantaru Rajeevaru and the TDB president P S Prashanth jointly laid the foundation stones for the new pond, located near the Sabari Guest House, and the Kanana Ganapati Mandapam on Sunday. The existing pond is situated in the western region of the Sreekovil.