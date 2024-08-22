Idukki cardamom planters furnish data from rain-gauges daily, help in early preparedness

With advance warnings about extreme rainfall events proving crucial in averting disasters, Cardamon planters federation in Idukki has tied up with District administration in sharing data from rain-gauges.

Rain gauges have been installed in the area from Munnar to Vandiperiyar such as Adimali, Rajakkad, Poopara, Udumpanchola, Nedunkandam, Chueruthony, Kattappana, Vandanmedu, Kumali etc. They use the readings for farming. There are 300 members in the federation.

Information is now shared on a WhatsApp group created jointly by the District Collector and the District Disaster Management authority. Members of the federation were added to this group and they started reporting rain information on the WhatsApp group. Every day at 8 am and 5 pm, rainfall related information is shared in the group.

Idukki district often receives heavy rainfall and is a landslide prone area. Cardamum Planters Federation Chairman Stany Pothen said that they have members who have installed rain gauges in high ranges and it helps to get accurate rainfall information in these areas on a daily basis.

'' Besides the existing members, more members have been asked to install rain gauges. Once it is completed, more information will be available regarding rain, '' said Stany Pothen. He added that such information will help in early evacuation.