Family dispute leads to shooting inside Muvattupuzha house; one seriously injured

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 23, 2024 08:58 AM IST Updated: August 23, 2024 09:39 AM IST
Police at the site of shooting. Photo: Manorama

Muvattupuzha: A man was seriously injured in a shooting incident following a dispute between relatives inside a house at Kadathy here on Thursday. The incident took place around 1 am. Naveen was shot during the altercation by his relative Kishore following a dispute.

Naveen, who was shot in the abdomen, is currently admitted to a private hospital in Ernakulam. He is expected to undergo surgery soon. Kishore had returned from abroad just a day before the incident. According to their neighbours, disputes between Naveen and Kishore were frequent.

The police said Kishore used a licenced gun. Another person present in the house at the time of the incident alerted the authorities and rushed Naveen to the hospital. The police have have initiated an investigation into the incident.

