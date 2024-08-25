German-made 1962 model KSRTC bus gets a new look in Idukki

A 1962 model Mercedes-Benz bus owned by KSRTC which once plied along the city roads in Thiruvananthapuram has been repaired, repainted and put on display at MGM ITI, Rajakumari. The students of Mechanical wing laboured for nearly four months, sourcing the spare parts and assembling them to bring the bus back to shape. The work is not fully done though.

The original parts of the bus were manufactured in Germany and assembled by TATA in India. Years on, finding the spare parts was a huge challenge. KSRTC has pitched in to help the students, offering spare parts of old buses to see if it would fit.

The bus discontinued its service in 1978. When it was put up for auction, MGM ITI won the bid and took the bus to the campus. The engine, gearbox and accessories are all German made. The registration number was KLT 5403 when the bus was in possession of the Travancore State Transport Department.

Later in 1965 when KSRTC started operating the vehicle, the number was KLX 604. ITI got it registered under Idukki RTO office and renumbered the vehicle as KLI 3399."Even KSRTC does not have such an old vehicle. The vehicle was restored for future generations to see and learn. People come from different places to see the vehicle and take photos with it,'' said Biju Isaac, secretary of ITI.

Although all the work on the vehicle has been completed, it has not been given permit to drive on the road. Mar Gregorios Memorial Industrial Training Institute is now functioning under St Johns Rajakumari Church. The restoration work was done by 24 students of Mechanical section led by Kuriakose P V, Head of the Department.

The ignition is switched on by turning the lever on the engine pulley. The students said that the engine remains intact and there was no major damage. They are awaiting spare parts for steering and brake.

Other parts of the vehicle were locally organized and modified. Today there are only two buses of this model in India, said Kuriakose. It was decided to restore the vehicle due to the constant demand of students, locals and teachers.