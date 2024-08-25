Youth drowns in river at Mankulam in Idukki

A youth drowned in Perumbankuthu river near the waterfalls at Mankulam in Idukki here on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Vishnu (23), a native of Mankulam. He went to bathe in the river along with his friends. Vishnu who didn't know swimming was swept away by the strong water currents.

Though his friends tried to save him, he was washed further away. The friends alerted the local residents. Though they managed to retrieve him from the river and rushed him to Adimaly taluk hospital, he could not be saved. He was employed at a tile shop in Idukki. Vishnu is survived by his parents Vijayan and Sonia and brothers Manu and Vinu.