Serious mistake: VD Satheesan condemns actor Dharmajan's outburst against news anchor

Ernakulam: Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan on Tuesday criticised actor Dharmajan Bolgatty for angrily lashing out at a news anchor during a TV debate programme, calling it a "serious mistake." The senior Congress leader also clarified that although Dharmajan was the UDF candidate for the Balusserry constituency in the 2021 assembly elections, he 'is not an official member of the party'.

The incident happened while the actor was participating in a special debate program discussing the recent resignations of key figures in the Malayalam film industry—Siddique as General Secretary of AMMA and Ranjith as Chairman of the Kerala State Film Academy—amid allegations of abuse.

Satheesan condemned Dharmajan's "personal insults" directed at the anchor, emphasising that both the opposition and the media are committed to ensuring justice for those who have been denied it. "What he did is unacceptable. If you can answer their questions, do so; if not, it's better to remain silent," Satheesan said.

He further asserted that, unlike the CPM, he does not defend or justify wrongdoing, and those who err will face consequences. Satheesan also said that he attempted to contact Dharmajan after the incident but was unsuccessful.