CPM faces rift over Kollam MLA Mukesh amid Me Too allegations

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 27, 2024 09:54 AM IST Updated: August 27, 2024 01:38 PM IST
Kollam MLA Mukesh. Photo: Manorama

Kollam: There is a growing dissent within the Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPM) regarding Kollam MLA and Malayalam actor M Mukesh continuing in his position despite sexual allegations. A section of the leaders has expressed anger over the party's decision not to demand his resignation. Some leaders hold the view that Mukesh is not a leader who has worked extensively for the party. The matter is expected to be discussed in the CPM district secretariat meeting in Kollam.

Meanwhile, another allegation has surfaced against Mukesh. Malayalam actor Sandhya has come forward with accusations, stating that Mukesh misbehaved with her colleague's mother when he visited the house of a fellow actor. Sandhya told Manorama News that she had to drive Mukesh out of the house. Minnu Muneer, who had previously accused Mukesh, has announced that she will be filing a formal complaint on Tuesday. 

