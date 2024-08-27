Pathanamthitta: In a shocking incident, two men hacked a vegetable vendor to death following an argument over carrot at a shop in Ranni here on Monday. The deceased is Chethakkal native Anil Kumar (56). Pradeep and Raveendran, the assailants also attacked Mahalakshmi and her husband who are employed at Anil's vegetable shop.



Manorama News reported that the accused attacked the shopkeeper and his staff following an argument over carrot. The duo had reached the shop around 10.50 pm on Monday for purchasing vegetables. When one of them took a bite of a carrot, Mahalakshmi objected mentioning the high price of the vegetable. Both men, who felt snubbed, left the shop immediately. They were drunk and returned to the shop and tried to attack Mahalakshmi with a machete. When Anil Kumar tried to block them, they hacked him to death. Mahalakshmi suffered severe injuries in the attack. She is currently undergoing treatment at Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital.

Police recorded the arrest of Pradeep and Raveendran on Monday night itself. The officials confirmed the criminal background of the accused.