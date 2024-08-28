Kerala revises PWD manual, project completion period not to be modified under any circumstance

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has modified the Public Works Department (PWD) manual to use software to fix the completion time of infrastructure works and ensure that the time, once fixed, is not changed under any circumstance.

The move follows a letter from the Office of the Accountant General, which reported that in the PWD, the tender process is repeatedly vitiated by modifying the time of completion of work at the time of executing the agreement.

Enhancing the completion period after finalising the tender based on the request of the successful bidder not only renders undue favour but also compromises the sanctity of the bid process by denying a level playing field to all the bidders concerned, the letter noted. The Audit officer had requested the PWD to take appropriate action based on this letter.

The government has now issued an order to modify the relevant clause in the Kerala PWD manual. The Chief Engineer (Administration) PWD had furnished a proposal to modify the Kerala PWD manual by introducing software like Microsoft Project to fix the time of completion of work.

As per the modified clause, the time required to complete a work shall be carefully assessed based on scientific parameters and shall be indicated in the tender schedule.

The seasonal variations, cost of work, probable time required for procuring materials, sequence of operation, and other limiting factors that have a bearing on the progress of the work shall be taken into account while fixing the time of completion.

It may be calculated by using any project management software like Microsoft Project, Primavera, or a bar chart. Time of completion shall be reckoned from the date of handing over of the site.

Under any circumstance, the tender inviting authority shall not change the time of completion of work at the time of executing the agreement, according to the modified clause, which may vitiate the tender process. The Chief Engineer (Administration) has been directed to take the necessary steps regarding the matter.