Names to replace numbers in mass grave as Wayanad landslide victims identified based on DNA released

Wayanad district administration has started releasing the list of landslide victims who have been identified based on DNA test results. District Collector D R Meghashree has issued two proceedings which contain names of 34 people who have so far been identified by matching DNA with family members.

The investigating officer has been directed to submit the final report before the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Manathavadi. The Sub Divisional Magistrate will issue necessary orders for exhuming the body for handing over to the relatives upon request from rightful claimants of the dead body/body part, according to the proceedings.

In cases where the relatives may want to continue with the existing place of burial, they will be allowed to replace the identification markings with the name and other details of the deceased as per their wishes, the Collector has noted in the proceedings.

Unidentified bodies and body parts of landslide victims were buried at Puthumala. Identification marks containing the body and post-mortem numbers were denoted on the small board atop the grave. A unique identification number was created for each body as part of DNA sampling. The DySP, District Crime Branch, Wayanad, will prepare the death report and submit it to the Secretary, Meppadi panchayat, for registration of death.