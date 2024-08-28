SIT records actor's statement in Aluva amid sexual assault probe

Kochi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), formed to investigate the sexual assault allegations arising from the Hema Committee report, recorded the statement of an actor in Aluva on Wednesday. The statement was taken at her flat around 10.30 am. The actor has filed complaints against seven individuals, including actors Mukesh, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Edavela Babu. Meanwhile, Kollam MLA and actor Mukesh alleged that the complainant had blackmailed him.



Seven of the 18 complaints received by the SIT so far have been filed by the actor. Some of these complaints have come from women who had not previously made any disclosures to the media or the Hema Committee, leading to the expectation that more women may come forward in the coming days. SIT head IG G Sparjan Kumar stated that a separate team would be assigned to investigate each complaint. On Tuesday, police filed rape charges against actor Siddique based on another actor's complaint. Actors Baburaj and directors Ranjith, Thulasidas, and V A Shrikumar are among the other prominent figures facing sexual assault allegations.