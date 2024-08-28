Director Vinayan writes to CM seeking removal of B Unnikrishnan from film policy committee

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the heated debates on the Hema Committee report and sexual assault allegations in the Malayalam film industry, director Vinayan wrote a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking the removal of director B Unnikrishnan from the film policy committee headed by Shaji N Karun. Vinayan pointed out that Unnikrishnan faced action from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) over his complaint.



In 2017, CCI found Unnikrishnan and four others guilty of conducting unfair trade practices by banning director Vinayan, some actors, technicians and producers. The commission also slapped a fine of Rs 11.25 lakh on the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and Film Employees' Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) and its then office bearers- AMMA president Innocent and general secretary Edavela Babu and FEFKA officials Sibi Malayail, B Unnikrishnan and K Mohanan.

In his letter to the CM, Vinayan noted that Unnikrishnan paid the fine after the Supreme Court rejected his appeal against the CCI order. All those who paid the fine should be considered as convicts in the case, he added. Raising this argument, Vinayan appealed to the CM to remove Unnikrishnan from the film policy committee.

Vinayan's complaint made headlines when the government is mulling the removal of Kollam MLA Mukesh from the committee in the background of sexual assault allegations against him.