Actor Jayasurya booked for sexual assault on female artist

Thiruvananthapuram: Cantonment police here on Wednesday registered a sexual assault case against actor Jayasurya over a complaint filed by a female artist. Non-bailable offences under IPC 354 (outraging the modesty of women), 354(A) (sexual harassment) and 509 ( Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) are slapped against the actor who is known for films like 'Vellam', 'Meri Awas Suno' and 'Njan Marykutty'.

As per the FIR, Jayasurya sexually attacked his female co-worker during the shooting of a film at the Kerala secretariat.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) recorded the complainant's statement on Wednesday at her flat in Kochi. DIG Ajitha Beegum and AIG G Poonkuzhali were in the team. Following this, Cantonment police registered a case against Jayasurya. As the SIT has started recording complaints and statements officially, more women are coming forward with shocking revelations of sexual abuse in the Malayalam film industry.