Metroman Sreedharan says no need of new dam at Mullaperiyar, suggests building a tunnel

Metroman E Sreedharan has given suggestions for strengthening the Mullaperiyar Dam. Since the fatal landslides in Wayanad, fears over the century-old structure's safety have become a talking point yet again.

Addressing an event in Kozhikode on Wednesday, the renowned engineer suggested constructing a tunnel leading out of the reservoir to supply water to Tamil Nadu. While Kerala continues to clamour for decommissioning the dam, the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu has contended it in the Supreme Court. Tamil Nadu relies on the Mullaperiyar Dam for irrigation purposes.

Sreedharan said building counterfort retaining walls will reinforce the structure and allay fears over its safety for another 50 years. "Constructing a new dam will be expensive and take a minimum of 12 to 15 years," Sreedharan said.

Mullaperiyar Dam Photo: Manorama

He said constructing "four or five anicuts" would help divert water for irrigation purposes in Tamil Nadu. An anicut is a check dam constructed across a stream to regulate irrigation.

He claimed his suggestions would help maintain the storage at a safe level; the maximum storage level at Mullaperiyar is 152 feet.

The 92-year-old engineer, the former managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, is credited with leading the construction of the Konkan Railway and the Delhi Metro.