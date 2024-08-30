Malayalis tricked into joining Russian mercenary forces seek help, CM writes to MEA

Following the death of Thrissur native Sandeep Chandran in the Russia-Ukraine war, Malayalis, who were tricked into joining mercenary forces on the war front, have sought help to return home.

The Malayalis stranded in the war zones have shared a video saying they had reached Russia in search of work but were deceived into joining the war. They have claimed they reached Russia through an agent based in Chalakudy.

The Malayalis pleading for rescue are Santosh Shanmukhan from Koratti in Thrissur, Binil from Kuttanellur, Jain from Manalur, Renil Thomas from Kurumbassery in Ernakulam and Sibi Thomas from Meyanoor, Kollam.

The five men are stationed at a Russian military camp over 1,200 kilometres from Moscow. They live in constant fear as the neighbouring countries have been engaged in a war for two years. Three travelled to Russia last April, accompanying Sandeep Chandran from Thrikkur, Thrissur. They have been transferred to various camps since then.

The men said they were lured by good salaries, even for small jobs. They realised they were expected to take Russian citizenship and join the military only after arriving on tourist visas through agents. Although some kept these developments secret to avoid alarming their families back home, things changed after the news of Sandeep's death in a drone attack.

The relatives of those stranded in Russia have sought the help of the Ministry of External Affairs. The families are demanding urgent action from the government.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sent a letter to External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, requesting the repatriation of the mortal remains of Sandeep and the rescue of those stranded in Russia. The Indian Embassy in Russia reported that Sandeep's mortal remains are in Rostov, Russia.