Mohanlal to meet media at noon today amid Me Too allegations in Malayalam film industry

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid the escalating Me Too allegations in the Malayalam film industry, actor Mohanlal is set to meet the media on Saturday in Thiruvananthapuram. According to the Kerala Cricket Association, Mohanlal will address the media at 12 pm following the launch of the Kerala Cricket League at Hyatt Regency here.



This will be Mohanlal's first media interaction since the release of the Hema Committee report and his resignation as AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) president. All members of the AMMA executive committee, including Mohanlal, had submitted their joint resignation last week following the sexual abuse allegations against some of its members.

The AMMA leadership initially had plans to hold an executive committee meeting to discuss the allegations of sexual abuse against the committee members. The meeting also hoped to select an ideal candidate as joint secretary to replace actor Siddique, who had stepped down from the post. However, the committee was in a quandary after joint secretary Baburaj began to face allegations of sexual abuse.