Activist, writer K J Baby dies at 70

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 01, 2024 10:31 AM IST
K J Baby. File Photo: Manorama

Wayanad: Renowned activist and writer K J Baby, 70, passed away at his home in Nadavayal on Sunday morning. Baby was the founder of Kanavu, an experimental alternative school in Chingoth, Wayanad, which provided alternative education for tribal children.

Baby won the Kerala Sahitya Academy award in 1994 for his novel "Mavelimantram," which explored the essence of tribal life. He was also a fellow traveller of the Naxalite movement and had served time in prison for performing his street play "Nadugaddika." His wife was late Shirly. Santhi and Geethi are his children.

