Not ousted, Jayarajan stepped down in line with CPM’s collective decision: T P Ramakrishnan

Thiruvananthapuram: Newly appointed Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor T P Ramakrishnan on Sunday said that his predecessor E P Jayarajan had stepped down from the position following a collective decision by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM). He also criticised the media for spreading the news that Jayarajan had been ousted by the party.

"Everyone must support the party's decision, whether they like it or not, and EP Jayarajan stepped down from his position as part of this collective decision, which was typical inside the organisation. There was no internal disagreement within CPM on this matter,” Ramakrishnan told media. “Everyone had their personal likes and dislikes, but members were expected to move forward by accepting the party's shared choices,” he added.

On Saturday, the CPM State Secretariat removed party strongman Jayarajan as LDF convenor and replaced him with former minister and MLA Ramakrishnan. CPM State Secretary MV Govindan cited two reasons for the decision: one, Jayarajan had certain limitations in performing as LDF convenor and second, the controversies he created during the recent Lok Sabha elections. On the morning of the 18th poll day, Jayarajan dropped a bombshell and put the LDF in the dock by admitting that he met BJP’s Prakash Javedakar, which was an allegation raised by Sobha Surendran and Congress state chief K Sudhakaran.