Kerala government begins training on facial recognition attendance system for staff

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has initiated steps to train staff in the use of facial recognition attendance system in case the biometric punching facility becomes dysfunctional. Nodal officers and staff of the Department of Stationery, Directorate of Kerala state lotteries, Motor vehicles department and Kerala state insurance department will be trained on an experimental basis in facial recognition attendance system which runs on a mobile application.



Kerala state IT mission will give training to the staff. The nodal officers will, in turn, impart training to other staff in the department. It has been directed that nodal officers shall complete the training for all the remaining staff within a period of 10 days. Once training is completed, a facial recognition attendance system will be implemented on an experimental mode in selected offices. The departments shall be ready to immediately switch to facial recognition attendance system in case of failure of biometric punching system, according to an order issued by the Government.

Officials with the General Administration Department (GAD) said that the move to train staff in facial recognition attendance system has been initiated based on a communication received from KELTRON. "It was informed that Aadhaar-based biometric attendance system may become dysfunctional if sensors are not updated. We haven't had any such situation till now. All kinds of minor glitches are immediately addressed by KELTRON. We have started training for facial recognition attendance system as a backup system," said a GAD official. Kerala state IT mission director has been directed to submit a report on completion of training to staff of selected offices.