Police begin probe into tree-felling at Malappuram SP’s official residence

Malappuram: An investigation has been launched into the alleged illegal tree-felling carried out at the official residence of the District Police Chief in Malappuram. As part of the procedures, Thomson Jose, DIG, Thrissur Range, took the statement of the police personnel who were on duty at the camp office on the day the incident took place.

The complaint in this regard, filed by former Sub-Inspector N Sreejith, said that the main part of a teak tree on the premises was cut and sold. As a result, the tree, for which the Social Forestry Department had estimated a price of Rs 56,000, fetched a mere Rs 20,000. The complaint also alleged that some branches of a mahogany tree on the compound were also chopped off, misusing the order to fell the teak.

The issue attracted attention after MLA P V Anvar, filed another complaint on the matter and S Sujith Das, former SP of Malappuram, pleaded with him over phone to withdraw the complaint. Anvar released the recording of the conversation, sparking the controversy and announcement of a probe by the government.