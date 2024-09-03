Probe a sham, CM scared to touch ADGP, political secy, says Satheesan

Kochi: Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan on Tuesday termed the investigation ordered into the severe allegations raised by P V Anvar MLA against ADGP M R Ajithkumar and Chief Minister's political secretary P Sasi a sham. Slamming the state government for retaining those accused of severe charges by the ruling MLA, Satheesan said CM Pinarayi Vijayan was scared to touch the officer and his staff.

The Congress leader questioned the rationale behind the probe against the officials even as keeping them in their respective positions. He said the CM has been in the clutches of what he called a manipulators' gang in his office.

"I want to ask what kind of a sham the chief minister is playing. Murder, gold smuggling, massive corruption -- Anvar has raised all kinds of severe allegations against the ADGP in charge of law and order and the chief minister's political secretary. Though the DGP (state police chief) has been ordered to probe the allegations, those in the investigation team are all junior officers. Have you ever heard of such a probe? If there is an allegation against an SP, can a sub-inspector probe it," Satheesan said, addressing a press meeting at the Ernakulam District Congress Committee (DCC) office.

Referring to the phone call between Anvar and SP Sujith Das, which the MLA himself leaked, Satheesan said was shocking. In the audio, Sujith Das was heard pleading with the MLA to withdraw a complaint over an illegal tree-felling in the Malappuram SP office compound. The officer was suspended following the audio leak.

M R Ajith Kumar. File Photo/ Manorama.

"In the audio, the SP is heard badmouthing three others in his rank. He says the law and order ADGP's brothers-in-law were accepting bribes. The police force in Kerala has never stooped so low," Satheesan said.

Referring to Anvar's allegation that Ajith Kumar was also involved in gold smuggling, Satheesan raked up the diplomatic baggage smuggling case which rocked the first Pinarayi government and led to the arrest of the CM's principal secretary M Sivasankar. "Why is the CM's office so obsessed with gold," Satheesan quipped. "If Anvar's allegations are false, then why is not the chief minister taking any action against him," Satheesan asked.