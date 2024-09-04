Massive fire engulfs furniture shop on NH in Thrissur

Thrissur: A fire broke out at a furniture shop on National Highway 544 in Marathakkara here on Wednesday. Though no casualties were reported, the fire completely gutted the shop. Manorama News reported that the massive flames destroyed furniture worth crores. The loss caused by fire is yet to be estimated, say reports.

It is assumed that a short circuit led to the fire. Security guards in the nearby shops spotted the blaze around 2 am on Wednesday. Later, they alerted the fire force. Six fire force units from Thrissur and Puthukkad reached the spot and doused the fire.

The fire force personnel told Manorama News that they managed to put the fire under control immediately as heavy rain lashed the area during their operation.

