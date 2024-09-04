Pathanamthitta: A lorry carrying granite stones overturned onto a house in Nellimukkal, Adoor, causing significant damage. Fortunately, the occupants escaped without injury. The house, belonging to Nellimukkal native Manikuttan, was destroyed in the incident.

The accident occurred as the family was preparing their children for school when the lorry crashed into the house. The occupants of the house managed to flee just in time. The truck, carrying granite stones for construction at a neighbouring house, was allegedly overloaded.

The road to the house was damaged before the incident, further contributing to the accident's severity. The lorry driver sustained minor injuries. Adoor Police have registered a case, and the lorry owner and Manikuttan have agreed to rebuild the damaged house.