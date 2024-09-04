Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will launch a unified portal and a mobile application for the registration of guest workers in the state. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a statement issued by his office said.



The workers registering through the portal or the app will get a unique number based on Aadhaar and their information will be made available to different agencies. The responsibility of registering the workers will be vested in their employers or the owners of the building where the guest labourers are living, the statement said.

As per the government order, employers, labour contractors and building owners hosting guest workers must register their details with the labour office and obtain a login ID and password. They have to ensure that the guest workers staying in their buildings or working under them are registered.

The Labour Department will issue the detailed guidelines about the duties and procedures to be performed by it and the Industries, Local Self-Government and Police departments, the CMO statement said. Besides that, awareness programmes and classes will be conducted for labour contractors, employers and accommodation building owners to understand the need to register guest workers working or staying under them, it said.

In 2023, the state government made registration of guest workers mandatory and launched a portal called Athidhi.The registation was carried out through this portal by using mobile number of the workers. But, the workers must submit their Aadhaar number while registering on the new portal.

(With PTI inputs)