Two including NRI killed as car collides with truck in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Two people were killed after a car rammed into a truck on the National Highway at Vadakara's Mukali here on Wednesday. The deceased are car driver Jubin (38), a native of Thalassery and passenger Shijil (40) from New Mahe. The accident took place around 6:30 am on Wednesday between the Vadakara block office and the old AEO office.

Shijil, who is employed in the US, met with the accident while heading home in Jubin's car. Both bodies are kept at the mortuary of Kozhikode District Hospital.

In the CCTV visuals, the car which en route to New Mahe from Kozhikode International Airport was seen colliding with the truck coming from the opposite direction. Manorama News reported that the truck was heading to Kozhikode from Kannur's Thalassery. Police are yet to confirm whether overspeeding led to the accident.

Following the accident, Chombala police and the residents rushed to the scene and conducted a rescue operation. The front part of the car was completely damaged, trapping the driver inside. The fire and rescue officials arrived and extricated the driver after considerable effort. The bodies were taken to the Government District hospital in Vadakara.