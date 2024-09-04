Kochi: Chengamanad police in Ernakulam registered a sexual assault case against actor Alencier Ley Lopez over the complaint of a young female actor. He was booked under IPC sections 354 (sexual assault, outraging the modesty of women) and 451(trespass).



As per the case, the accused sexually harassed the complainant in 2017. The incident took place during the shooting of the Malayalam film 'Aabhaasam' in Bengaluru. The woman raised a similar allegation against the 'Chathuram' actor in 2018. She alleged that Alencier tried to

In her complaint with the police, she claimed that she had informed Edavela Babu, the then-general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). But he ignored the complainant, arguing that Alencier had already issued an apology.

In 2018, the complainant revealed her identity through Facebook and called Alencier a regular offender.

Police registered over 20 cases against famous actors and directors after more women came up with sexual assault allegations following the release of the Hema Committee report. On Tuesday, young actor Nivin Pauly was booked for rape over the complaint of a woman.