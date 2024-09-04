Malayalam
Woman held for smuggling ganja into jail for son in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 04, 2024 10:53 AM IST Updated: September 04, 2024 12:20 PM IST
Latha, a resident of Panniyode in Thiruvananthapuram, was caught by the Excise team with 80 grams of ganja hidden in her handbag. Photo: Special arrangement.
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: A 47-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to smuggle ganja into the Viyyur Central Jail, where her son is an inmate. Latha, a resident of Panniyode in Thiruvananthapuram, was caught by the Excise team with 80 grams of ganja hidden in her handbag.

According to an Excise official, Latha's son, Harikrishnan, is currently under detention at the jail under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. He said the Excise department had received a tip-off that Latha would attempt to bring ganja to her son during her visit. Upon inspection, the Excise team found the contraband in her handbag.

She was arrested and later released on station bail. During questioning, Latha admitted to having brought ganja to the jail twice before, an official said. 
(With PTI inputs)

