Pappanamcode fire: Police assume Vaishna's husband plotted murder-suicide, suspecting infidelity

Thiruvananthapuram: The police team investigating the mysterious deaths of two individuals in a fire at the agent portal office of an insurance company near Pappanamcode Junction assumed that one of the victims, found alongside office employee Vaishna, was indeed her husband, Binu. The probe team said that Binu plotted the murder-suicide, suspecting infidelity.

The police have gathered further evidence confirming Binu's presence at the office during the blaze. CCTV footage shows Binu arriving at Vaishna’s office in an autorickshaw, carrying a shoulder bag. A statement collected by the investigators revealed that Binu had called a friend before the incident, claiming he was on his way to seek revenge on Vaishna.

It is suspected that Binu had concealed a can of kerosene inside the shoulder bag. Police have collected DNA samples of Binu's brother to verify the identity of the deceased. Although some of Binu’s relatives arrived at the medical college, the body was too damaged to be identified visually.

The fire, which broke out at the New India Assurance office on Tuesday, claimed the lives of 34-year-old Vaishna, who lived in a rented house near Dikkubalikkalam on Sreeragam Road, Pappanamkodu, and an unidentified man.

Vaishna was employed at the office, and all evidence so far suggests the man was her second husband, Binu Kumar. Binu’s both phones have been switched off since the incident, and he has not returned home.

The fire erupted around 1:30 pm, accompanied by a loud explosion. Thick black smoke engulfed the area, causing nearby residents to flee in panic and preventing them from approaching the building. Only after the Fire and Rescue personnel extinguished the blaze were the police able to enter the premises. During the inspection, they found two charred bodies, one of which was identified as Vaishna.

Binu Kumar, a resident of Mottamoodu here, began living with Vaishna around four years ago after she separated from her first husband. However, their relationship deteriorated due to physical abuse by Binu, a driver by profession, and Vaishna eventually left him as well. Six months ago, she filed a complaint against Binu at the Nemom police station after he confronted her at her office.

Initially, the police suspected that the fire was caused by a short circuit or an air conditioner explosion, but an inspection by the Electrical Inspectorate ruled out any electrical faults. Vaishna leaves behind two children—a son in sixth standard and a daughter in fifth standard.