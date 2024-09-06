Kerala's Onam celebrations kick off in style with Athachamayam procession in Tripunithura

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 06, 2024 10:35 AM IST Updated: September 06, 2024 10:40 AM IST
Athachamayam celebrations in Thripunithura. Photo: Screegrab/Manorama News

The 10-day Onam celebrations began in Kerala on Friday with the Athachamayam procession in Tripunithura. Kerala Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer hoisted the Athachamayam flag ahead of the event. Due to the procession, traffic restrictions are in place in Tripunithura from 7 am to 4 pm on Friday.

Starting Friday, the flower carpet-making tradition, or ‘athappookkalam,’ a key part of Onam festivities, will take place at major locations such as Thrikkakara Vamanamoorthy Temple and Guruvayur Temple.  Onam 2024 will start on September 6 and conclude on September 17, with Thiruvonam, the main day of celebrations, falling on Sunday, September 15. The Thiruvonam Nakshathram will begin at 8.32 pm on September 14 and end at 6.49 pm on September 15, 2024.

