Kerala govt to disburse two-month welfare pension in Onam week

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government announced on Friday that it will disburse two months of pension to over 60 lakh beneficiaries as 'a special Onam gift'. State Finance Minister K N Balagopal revealed that Rs 1,700 crore has been earmarked for the disbursement. "Around 62 lakh people will receive Rs 3,200 each for Onam. This is in addition to the regular one-month pension already being provided," he said in a statement.



The distribution of the Social Security and Welfare Fund pension will begin next week, a move seen as an effort by the Left government to recover its lost support following its poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to Balagopal, 26.62 lakh beneficiaries will receive the pension directly in their bank accounts, while others will receive it through cooperative banks, which will deliver the amount to their homes. He clarified that one of the two additional months' pensions is a delayed backlog payment.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had previously assured the Assembly that the pending pension payments, delayed due to financial constraints, would be settled this year and next. Balagopal emphasized that despite the state's severe financial challenges, largely due to central government policies, the Left government has prioritized the timely disbursement of pensions, ensuring that one month’s backlog payment is made ahead of Onam.

He further highlighted that Kerala runs the most comprehensive social security pension scheme in India, with the state government covering 98% of the costs and the central government contributing only 2%. Of the 62 lakh pensioners, 6.8 lakh receive minimal assistance of around Rs 300 from the central government, while the state government ensures that pensioners receive Rs 1,600 monthly.

"This month's pension is being given in advance to coincide with the Onam celebrations," Balagopal added.

The CPM and its allies had blamed their defeat on delayed pension settlements, recommending immediate corrective measures. In those elections, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) secured only one seat, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 18 seats, and the BJP opened its account in Kerala for the first time.

(With PTI inputs.)