Malappuram: A housewife in Ponnani here has come up with rape allegations against police officials, including former Malappuram SP Sujith Das and Ponnani SHO Vinod Valiyattoor. Talking to Manorama News, she claimed that SHO Vinod raped her after reaching the house to probe into her complaint over a property dispute.

The woman said that SP Sujith Das invited her to meet his friend from the customs department and took her to a house. She accused Das of intoxicating and raping her at the house. She further added that Sujith Das sexually abused her twice and threatened her not to disclose the matter to anyone.



At the same time, the woman also alleged that DySP Benny also misbehaved with her at his office when she approached him with a similar complaint.

SP Sujith Das rubbished the woman's claims as baseless and called it a criminal conspiracy. He told Manorama News that he would file a complaint with DGP S Darvesh Sahib over the false allegations against him.

“ I met the woman while working as Malappuram District police chief in 2022. She visited me along with a child at my office to file a complaint against SHO Vinod. In her complaint, she alleged that Vinod raped her after reaching her house. Police conducted a probe into her complaint and found that she raised baseless allegations against Vinod. You can collect the probe report from the Malappuram SP office. Two years after the incident, the woman has come up with rape allegations against me. I will legally fight against the false claims,” said SP.

He added that he would welcome a CBI probe into the allegations against him. Sujith, who was serving as Pathanamthitta district police chief, was suspended from the service after Nilambur MLA P V Anvar raised allegations against him. The MLA released a voice clip in which the SP was heard requesting him to withdraw his complaint about an illegal tree felling in the Malappuram SP office.