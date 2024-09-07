Nostalgia overrated, books should inspire to live, says screenwriter Sanjay at Hortus prelude

Kochi: Nostalgia is overrated and childhood may not be something people want to go back to, Malayalam screenplay writer Sanjay said in Kochi on Friday. Sanjay stated his views which sound contrary to the common beliefs during an interaction with young writer Salini Nair at Bharata Mata College, Thrikkakara.

The duo shared their views on writing, language and life at ‘Hortus Vayana’ – a series of talks being held across the state ahead of the Hortus International Literary and Cultural Festival, organised by Malayala Manorama.

The interaction between Sanjay and Salini were based on the latter’s debut novel ‘Poochakkuru’, published by Manorama Books.

Sanjay, who has co-authored several hit films with his brother Bobby, said he was impressed by ‘Poochakkuru’ for the way it deals with the theme of childhood. He said the work of fiction highlights the need to treat children with kindness and compassion.

“Have you ever felt kids are duly minded. We need to be a bit more kind towards kids. The biggest of crimes is hurting a child's soul,” he said. Salini agreed, saying all children want to grow fast as they feel trapped in childhood. However, she said once grown up people feel like going back to childhood. Sanjay said he never felt so.

Sanjay said a book becomes great when it offers something new in a second reading. He cited ‘Poochakkuru’ as an example.

On her process of writing, Salini said she usually visualises the situations and characters. “I get emotional while writing emotional situations and laugh at my characters sometimes,” she said.

Sanjay said books should inspire a reader to live. “When you are reading a book you are reading yourself,” he said. The ‘Hortus’ festival is scheduled to be held on Kozhikode beach from November 1 to 3.