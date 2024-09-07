Anvar says rant against Sasi was essential as complaint alone would have been binned

After the CPM state secretariat decided to junk P V Anvar's charges, including those against the Chief Minister's political secretary, P Sasi, the Nilambur MLA said he would file a fresh complaint.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan debunked the general understanding based on Anvar's recent press conferences that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's political secretary P Sasi was among those named in the rebel MLA's complaints. Anvar admitted that Govindan was right. "The party has heard what I told the public. But my written complaint doesn't mention Sasi. Even the complaint I filed before the CM lacks Sasi's name. It wasn't an oversight," Anvar told media persons on Friday.

"My revelations in the public domain went against the party's system. All I did was my duty as a public worker. The next parliamentary meeting isn't due until before the next assembly meeting. I couldn't wait until then, so I spoke in the public domain. Had I sent the complaint to the chief minister, he would have handed it over to the political secretary, and nothing would have happened. I hope the party workers will forgive me for that," Anvar said.

Meanwhile, Anvar reiterated his distrust of the state police machinery. He had raised severe allegations against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar and former Malappuram SP Sujith Das. The latter was suspended based on Anvar's allegations, which the MLA said validated his mission.

"Two issues I highlighted were gold smuggling and my doubts regarding goonda activities in the police that even lead to murders," Anvar said.

He said he was expecting a visit from Thrissur DIG on Saturday to take his statement over his allegations. "Naturally, I expect justice. But we know there are rotten apples in the state police; the CM himself has said it. My current understanding is that the Thrissur IG is an honest officer. But the police has a hierarchical system, and because there are rotten apples in it, I foresee the possibility of a just probe being hindered," Anvar added.