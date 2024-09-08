Nitta Gelatin attack case: Police collect evidence with Maoist leader CP Moideen

Kochi: The Kochi police on Sunday carried out evidence collection in the 2014 Nitta Gelatin office attack with arrested Maoist leader C P Moideen. Moideen was taken to the premises of the Indo-Japanese company’s corporate office at Panampilly Nagar by a police team comprising armed guards.

The police got Moideen in custody for three days since Saturday. He will be produced before a court on Monday, the police said. He was handed over to the Kochi police, probing the Nitta Gelatin attack case, after the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) completed its evidence gathering in other cases.

Moideen is accused of being a part of an 11-member team which trespassed into the compound of Nita Gelatine and vandalised the office and properties there and the windshield of a car parked outside on November 10, 2014. The group left Maoist pamphlets before leaving the place.

The CPI (Maoist) had taken responsibility for the attack, saying its urban action team under the Western Ghat Zonal Committee carried out the action. The ultra-left gang staged the attack, accusing the company of polluting the Chaliyar River and endangering the lives of the people on its banks.

Moideen, the Kerala in-charge of the CPI(Maoist), was nabbed by the ATS from Mararikulam in Alappuzha district while he was travelling on a KSRTC bus last month. He was arrested in a case lodged against him and three others for operating a banned organisation and going to Ambayathod junction in Kannur district with guns. A native of Malappuram district, 49-year-old Moideen had been absconding since 2014 after being accused in various cases.

He had lost his right hand while handling explosives during operations in Naxalbari, the police said. Moideen's brother C P Jaleel, who was also a CPI (Maoist) leader, was killed in an encounter with police in Vythiri, Wayanad district, in 2019. His two other brothers, C P Rasheed and C P Ismail are also accused in cases related to Maoist activities, police said.