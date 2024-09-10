Wayanad landslides: Only 52% govt employees agree to salary challenge

Thiruvananthapuram: Only 52 per cent of employees have agreed to participate in the government’s salary challenge for relief work in Wayanad's Chooralmala and Mundakkai, which were hit by landslides in July. Most participants have opted to contribute through leave surrender rather than direct salary deduction. Through this challenge, the government had set a target of raising Rs 500 crore for the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF)

The proposal required employees to consent to donate five days' salary either as a lump sum or in instalments. Employees had until the 5th of this month to submit their consent forms via the SPARK salary software. According to Manorama News, only 52 per cent of employees have consented to contribute five days' salary towards CMDRF. The salary disbursement process was completed by September 7.

There are 5,32,207 employees, and the government estimated that full participation would raise Rs 500 crore. However, with lower-than-expected participation, only half of the targeted amount will be collected. Opposition groups had already expressed their unwillingness to participate due to the mandatory nature of the five-day salary deduction. The government had also decided not to forcefully deduct money from those who did not submit consent forms.