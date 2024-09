Kottayam: A joint search operation by Vaikom-Kaduthuruthi Excise officials on Thursday arrested a man and recovered black money worth over Rs 1.12 crore near Devaswom Board College at Vettikkattumukku, Thalayolapparambu in Kottayam.

The accused, Shahul Shameed (56), a Pathanapuram native, was nabbed from a bus en route to Pathanapuram from Bengaluru. Police also recovered foreign currency notes worth Rs 12,000 from Shahul.