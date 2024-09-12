Sexual assault on Bengali actor: SIT interrogates director Ranjith

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 12, 2024 12:25 PM IST Updated: September 12, 2024 12:29 PM IST
Ranjith has been charged under sections of unnatural sexual offence and the IT Act. File Photo: Manorama.

Kochi: Malayalam filmmaker Ranjith who is facing sexual assault charges in a complaint filed by a Bengali female actor appeared before the Special Investigation Team for an interrogation on Thursday. Manorama News reported that the interrogation is underway. 

The filmmaker was booked under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code after the actor filed a complaint with the Kochi City Police Commissioner via email. 

The alleged incident took place in 2009 at the DD Flats, Kadavanthra, Kochi. After the Hema Committee report was published, the woman opened up about her bitter experience with Ranjith levelling allegations of sexual misbehaviour.

"I was invited to act in the film ‘Palerimanikkam’ directed by Ranjith. As part of the discussion, I was called to the flat in which he was staying at Kaloor-Kadavanthra, Kochi. During the course of the discussion, he clutched my hand and later on attempted to spread his hand to other parts of my body with sexual intention. Realising that his intentions were not the discussion regarding the film and with sexual intent, I had to escape from the flat and return to the hotel where I was staying," she said in the complaint.

The Kerala High Court had dismissed Ranjith's anticipatory bail plea in the case as the offences were bailable. The 'Nandanam' director stepped down from the post of Kerala Chalachitra Academy chairman following the allegations.

