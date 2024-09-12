18 students injured after school bus rams wall in Kozhikode; one girl serious

Kozhikode: Around 18 students were injured after a school bus rammed into a wall at Ambalappara Road in Thiruvambadi town here on Thursday. One student, who was walking along the road, sustained severe injuries and was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital. The remaining students were admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvambadi.

The bus belongs to Sacred Heart UP School, Thiruvambadi. The accident happened near the Bharat Petroleum station around 9.30 am. It's learned that the bus driver lost control while swerving onto the main road.

The girl walking on the footpath, Ayisha Nehra, a Class 6 student of the same school, sustained injuries on her face and legs. “She had to be pulled out from under the bus. Her face was bleeding,” said Shihab Vichu, a witness who narrowly escaped the bus. There were nearly 20 students on the bus.