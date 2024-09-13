Kerala HC quashes case against UDF MLAs in 2015 assembly ruckus

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court on Friday quashed the case filed against Congress MLAs in connection with the 2015 ruckus in the Legislative Assembly. Former LDF legislators E Bijimol, KK Lathika, and Jameela Prakasham had accused Congress MLAs MA Waheed and K Sivadasan Nair of unlawfully detaining and shoving them during the incident on March 13, 2015.



The assembly witnessed chaotic scenes after LDF legislators decided to block the then Finance Minister KM Mani from presenting the state budget following allegations of his involvement in the bar bribery case. A separate case was filed against LDF MLAs, including EP Jayarajan, V Sivankutty, CK Sadasivan, K Kunhammad, K Ajith, and KT Jaleel, for damaging property in the House. The complaint against the UDF MLAs by the women legislators was filed in the aftermath of the incident.