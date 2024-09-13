Yechury's death: EP Jayarajan ends IndiGo flight boycott, flies to Delhi

Kannur: CPM central committee member E P Jayarajan headed to New Delhi for paying last respects to CPM national general secretary Sitaram Yechury who breathed his last on Wednesday. Mortal remains of Yechury will be taken to AK Gopalan Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday for public viewing and paying homage between 11 am and 3 pm. After the public homage, his body will be taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences where it will be donated for medical research as per his wishes, CPM said in a statement.



“ I only booked an available flight as I wanted to reach Delhi immediately. I expected that Yechury would overcome his health issues. I was startled when TV channels aired the news. I have 40 years long bond with the senior Communist leader. He took leadership to form a policy for the INDIA bloc by upholding Marxist values. His speech in Rajya Sabha played a major role in promoting Communist ideology in India,” EP Jayarajan told media at Delhi airport.

EP boarded the IndiGo flight from Kozhikode International Airport on Thursday night ending his two-year-long boycott of the airlines. IndiGo Airlines had barred the senior Communist leader from Kerala over his fight with Youth Congress activists onboard a flight in which Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was travelling to Thiruvananthapuram from Kannur on June 13, 2022. Following the ban, an enraged Jayarajan publicly declared that he and his family would never travel on IndiGo flights again even if he had to walk to Kannur.

Jayarajan had pushed away two Youth Congress activists who shouted slogans against the CM when the flight landed in Thiruvananthapuram on June 13. The two Youth Congress activists - Furseen Majeed and R K Naveen were arrested on June 14 and charged with attempt to murder. They were granted bail on June 23.

An internal committee appointed by IndiGo had found the two Youth Congress members - Fardeen Majeed and Naveen Kumar - and LDF convener E P Jayarajan guilty of Level-I offence. Level-I offence relates to disruptive behaviour inside the flight, especially physical gestures, verbal harassment and drunken disturbance. Jayarajan had alleged that the Youth Congress activists were drunk. However, a top IndiGo source had ruled out inebriation.

Though Youth Congress members and Jayarajan were found guilty of the same level of offence, the penalty was slightly tougher on Jayarajan. He was slapped a three-week ban while the Youth Congress members were served only a two-week ban. An IndiGo official told Onmanorama that the internal committee had found the violation of the Youth Congress members of slightly lesser intensity than that of Jayarajan.