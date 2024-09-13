Farook College reckless driving case: HC seeks report from MVD, police

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 13, 2024 03:43 PM IST Updated: September 13, 2024 04:16 PM IST
Cops also sent notices to nine students of the college and seized 10 vehicles in connection with the incident. Photo: Special arrangement.

Kochi: The Kerala High Court sought a report from the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) and police on Friday after students of Farook College, Kozhikode, dangerously drove vehicles during a recent Onam celebration.

Earlier, MVD and Feroke police registered cases against the drivers and owners of the vehicles that took part in the motorcade. Cops also sent notices to nine students of the college and seized 10 vehicles in connection with the incident.

In videos that went viral on social media, students wearing black dresses were seen sitting on the vehicles' windows, door sills, and bonnets during the motorcade. Some of them were also seen standing on the footboards.

The incident happened on Wednesday, near the college on a public road, disrupting the traffic. Most of the vehicles in the procession were luxury cars and SUVs.

