Union Fisheries Ministry designates CMFRI as Centre of Excellence for seaweed cultivation

Kochi: The Department of Fisheries under the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying has designated the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) as a Centre of Excellence for seaweed cultivation. The Mandapam Regional Centre of CMFRI in Mandapam, Tamil Nadu, will serve as a hub for research, development, training, and capacity building in seaweed cultivation.

The centre will promote sustainable seaweed farming practices and address key challenges in the area, aiming to enhance India’s role in the global seaweed industry.

Dr Grinson George, director of CMFRI, termed the development a crucial step in unlocking the country’s potential in seaweed cultivation. “The centre will focus on several key areas, including improving seaweed cultivation techniques and addressing challenges.

Seed bank

Dr George said a seed bank will be established to maintain the genetic diversity of indigenous seaweed species and ensure a steady supply of high-quality seedlings. The centre will conduct environmental impact assessments to ensure sustainability. Training and capacity-building programmes will be offered to farmers, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders to take up seaweed cultivation and allied activities in the country.

The Centre of Excellence would also focus on international collaboration, engaging with global experts and institutions to facilitate knowledge exchange and capacity-building programmes, the CMFRI director said, adding that “seaweed farming offers a bright prospect for economic growth, coastal livelihood and environmental conservation.”