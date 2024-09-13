Govt acts against unauthorised sale of veterinary antibiotic medicines

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 13, 2024 04:34 PM IST
Representational Image. Photo: AFP

In a move to curb the unregulated use of antibiotics, the Drugs Control Department has seized medicines worth Rs 1.28 lakhs and taken legal action against two shops that sold veterinary antibiotics.

Although the Health department's intervention has reduced excessive usage of antibiotics, it was found that antibiotics were sold for use in pet animals without a veterinary doctor's prescription. Health Minister Veena George said in a release issued here on Friday that remnants of antibiotics reach the human body through milk and meat, and it poses health hazards.

The Drugs Control Enforcement Wing conducted raids in pet shops and medical shops selling veterinary medicines and found that veterinary antibiotic medicines under Schedule H, H1 category were being sold to farms and animal feed merchants without complying with guidelines. 73 shops were inspected as part of the raid.

It was also revealed that medicines that enhanced growth of poultry and other animals were stocked in many shops. Legal action was taken for stocking medicines without necessry drug license.

Medicine samples, antibiotic medicines and animal feed supplements were sent for testing at drug testing labs in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam.  

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA